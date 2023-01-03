CarWale

    Mahindra Thar 2WD variant details and features leaked; launch likely soon

    Aditya Nadkarni

    Mahindra Thar 2WD variant details and features leaked; launch likely soon

    - Mahindra Thar 2WD will be offered in two trims

    - Also on offer will be two new colours

    Ahead of its launch and price announcement that could take place in the coming days, new details of the Mahindra Thar 2WD version have been leaked on the web. The leaked data reveals information such as the features, trims, and colours of the SUV's 2WD iteration.

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    As seen in the leaked images, the Mahindra Thar 2WD will be offered in two new colours, namely Everest White and Blazing Bronze. In terms of trims, the Thar 2WD will be limited to two trims including Diesel MT and Petrol AT, while a hardtop will be standard across the range.

    Mahindra Thar Front View

    On the feature front, the upcoming Mahindra Thar 2WD version will come equipped with 18-inch alloy wheels and all-terrain tyres, ESP, moulded footsteps, cruise control, black bumpers, electric ORVMs, fog lights, a touchscreen infotainment system, and roof-mounted speakers.

    Mahindra Thar Left Front Three Quarter

    Under the hood, the new Mahindra Thar 2WD will receive a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine producing 150bhp and 320Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel mill developing 117bhp and 300Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

    Mahindra Thar Image
    Mahindra Thar
    ₹ 13.58 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
