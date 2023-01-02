CarWale

    Skoda India clocks 4,788 unit sales in December 2022

    Jay Shah

    Skoda India clocks 4,788 unit sales in December 2022

    - Records 48 per cent M-o-M growth

    - Annual sales grows by 125 per cent

    Skoda Auto India has reported annual sales of 53,721 units in 2022. These numbers show an increment of a whopping 125 per cent more as compared to the sales recorded in 2021. As for monthly sales, Skoda sold 4,788 cars in December 2022 which is an impressive 48 per cent increase over the monthly sales volume. The Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia were the volume gainers for the brand in 2022. 

    Skoda Left Rear Three Quarter

    In other news, the Skoda Kushaq was crash tested by the Global NCAP. Impressively, the mid-size SUV received five stars in adult and child occupant safety. Recently, Skoda Auto India also launched the Kushaq Anniversary Edition. It is based on the top-spec Style variant and is available at a starting price of Rs 15.l59 lakh (ex-showroom). 

    Skoda Right Front Three Quarter

    Petr Šolc, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, said, “As a team, our focus was to close 2022 on a high note, and we are all proud of achieving our ambition. 2022 will always stand as an unforgettable year for us, we doubled our sales over the previous year, we hit monthly and quarterly sales records, we expanded our network with more touchpoints and being closer to our customers, our Slavia sedan has provided massive impetus to the premium mid-size sedan category and the Kushaq SUV has got a full five star in the latest Global NCAP crash tests and is officially India’s safest car.”

