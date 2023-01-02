Volkswagen India registered 58 per cent annual growth in 2022

- Volkswagen India has expanded itspresence of 159 sales and 126 service touchpoints across 118 cities

- The Taigun has earned 5-star GNCAP rating for adult and child protection

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has registered annual sales growth of 58 per cent in 2022 as against annual sales in 2021. The strong growth in sales is attributed to the likes of the Taigun and the Virtus.

Commenting on the occasion, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “The strong performance by Volkswagen in 2022 is a testament to the right brand and product strategy developed for our Indian customers. The Brand has witnessed many positive achievements, one of the biggest being the 5-star GNCAP on the Volkswagen Taigun. The successful close to the year 2022 makes us strive even harder towards making Volkswagen a loved brand, offering our customers the best of German engineering and world-class services through our network. We are confident of making 2023 even bigger and better, as we accelerate and enhance the brand further, for our customers.”

Further, the German automaker claims to strengthen the pre-owned car business, Das WeltAuto. The platform offers easy buying, selling, upgrade, and exchange. Currently, the company has a network of 109 outlets and 25 excellence centres.