Mahindra SUVs registered 62 per cent domestic sales growth in December 2022

Indian utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra sold 28,333 SUVs in December 2022 as against 17,469 unit sales in the same period in December 2021, thereby registering a growth of 62 per cent. In the same period, the company exported 3,100 units, while the commercial vehicle segment registered 20,080 unit sales. Overall, Mahindra registered cumulative sales of 56,677 units in December 2022.

Commenting on the occasion, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., said, “Continuing interest from our customers have led to strong demand across our portfolio in December 2022. We have seen a growth of 61 per cent in our passenger vehicles and a 45 per cent overall growth. Due to continuing international disruptions and increasing coronavirus cases, we are keeping a close watch on the dynamic supply chain situation.”

