Citroen C5 Aircross and C3 prices hiked by up to Rs 50,000

- Citroen C3 gets a new dual-tone variant

- Prices of the hatchback were last revised in October 2022

Citroen India has increased the prices across its entire model range that includes the C5 Aircross and C3 by up to Rs 50,000. The price hike came into effect on 1 January and is applicable to the entire variant line-up.

The Citroen C5 Aircross, which is available in a single variant called Shine dual-tone, is now dearer by Rs 50,000. The model now commands a price tag of Rs 37.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

Coming to the C3, the hatchback from Citroen has now become expensive by up to Rs 27,500. The NA petrol variant variants will now cost an additional Rs 27,500, while the turbo-petrol variant will cost Rs 20,000 more than the outgoing prices. At the same time, Citroen has introduced a new variant called Feel 1.2 turbo-petrol dual-tone, which is priced at Rs 8.10 lakh (ex-showroom).