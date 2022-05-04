CarWale
    Maruti Suzuki posts total sales of 1,50,661 units in April 2022; domestic sales decline by eight per cent

    Jay Shah

    210 Views
    Maruti Suzuki posts total sales of 1,50,661 units in April 2022; domestic sales decline by eight per cent

    - 1,21,995 passenger vehicles retailed in the domestic market 

    - 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 launched last month

    Maruti Suzuki India Limited, by way of regulatory filing, has listed its sales figures for April 2022. The carmaker sold a total of 1,50,661 units in the previous month, wherein 1,26,261 units were retailed in the domestic market while 18,413 vehicles were exported to the global markets. As compared to March 2022, the sales slumped by over 11 per cent. 

    Maruti Suzuki Right Front Three Quarter

    A major chunk of sales was recorded from the mini and compact cars segment which totalled 76,321 units. This category comprises Alto, S-Presso, Swift, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Celerio, and Wagon R. Besides this, 45,095 units were sold under the utility and vans segment. The automaker retailed merely 579 units of the Ciaz in the last month. In total, 1,21,995 passenger vehicles were sold in the domestic market. 

    Maruti Suzuki Left Front Three Quarter

    Furthermore, last month, the company launched the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki XL6. Both the MPVs are now powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed automatic transmission. Besides this, the models also get subtle cosmetic upgrades and new features. To know more about the new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, click here. We have driven the 2022 Maruti Suzuki XL6 and you can read our detailed review here

    Also spotted last week was Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport undergoing testing on Indian roads. The Swift Sport is powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine that pushes out 127bhp and 253Nm of torque. The motor is paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. For more information on the Maruti Suzuki Swift Sport, click here.

