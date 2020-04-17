Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets SmartPlay Studio infotainment system update

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets SmartPlay Studio infotainment system update

April 17, 2020, 07:30 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
273 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets SmartPlay Studio infotainment system update

-The SmartPlay system is only available with the top spec ZXi+ variant 

Maruti Suzuki has been on a spree to update the infotainment system across its model range and the latest one to join the clan is their Ertiga MPV. Offered only in the top-spec ZXi+ variant, the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system has Android Auto, Apple CarPlay as well Bluetooth connectivity. 

External physical connectivity comes via AUX-IN/USB while navigation has now become phone based. The SmartPlay Studio is also capable of supporting various external apps built for the system. 

This SmartPlay system is already on offer across the Entire Nexa range, Dzire, Wagon R, Vitara Brezza and more recently the Swift hatchback.

Prices for this top-of-the-line Ertiga ZXi+ variant at Rs 9.71 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi) remain unchanged. It is offered with a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine producing 104bhp/114Nm of torque with a five-speed manual doing transmission duties. 

  • Maruti Suzuki
  • Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • Ertiga
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 8.82 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 9.36 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 8.52 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 8.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 8.71 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 8.72 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 8.33 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 8.45 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

PowerDrift Blockbuster 7 (Maruti Suzuki Ignis)

Maruti Suzuki Ignis- a car they say is made for ...

6421 Likes
1108778 Views

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

241 Likes
194607 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in