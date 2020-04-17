Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets SmartPlay Studio infotainment system update

-The SmartPlay system is only available with the top spec ZXi+ variant

Maruti Suzuki has been on a spree to update the infotainment system across its model range and the latest one to join the clan is their Ertiga MPV. Offered only in the top-spec ZXi+ variant, the SmartPlay Studio infotainment system has Android Auto, Apple CarPlay as well Bluetooth connectivity.

External physical connectivity comes via AUX-IN/USB while navigation has now become phone based. The SmartPlay Studio is also capable of supporting various external apps built for the system.

This SmartPlay system is already on offer across the Entire Nexa range, Dzire, Wagon R, Vitara Brezza and more recently the Swift hatchback.

Prices for this top-of-the-line Ertiga ZXi+ variant at Rs 9.71 lakh (Ex-showroom Delhi) remain unchanged. It is offered with a 1.5-litre BS6 petrol engine producing 104bhp/114Nm of torque with a five-speed manual doing transmission duties.