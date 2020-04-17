Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector Plus India launch in June

MG Hector Plus India launch in June

April 17, 2020, 06:45 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
29 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Hector Plus India launch in June

- Hector Plus will be the third product from MG in India

- The model features a six-seat configuration

MG Motor India showcased the Hector Plus for the first time in the country at the 2020 Auto expo in Delhi. Now, the company has revealed that the model will be launched in India in the month of June.

The MG Hector Plus is essentially a six-seater version of the standard Hector and can be distinguished from the latter due to the different fascia design. Up-front, the Hector Plus features a new LED DRLs, new chrome grille and a new front bumper that houses new fog lamps with chrome highlights. The rear profile also receives reworked LED tail lights and a refreshed bumper design.

Dimension wise, the Hector Plus from MG is also 40mm longer compared to the model it is based on. Inside, it comes equipped with captain seats for the second row and a bench seat for the third row, the latter featuring 50:50 split functionality.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will be the same as the Hector, including a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual unit as standard. The petrol mill will also be offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system and a DCT unit.

  • MG
  • MG Hector Plus
  • Hector Plus
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

86 Likes
142647 Views

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

MG Hector Diesel To Gokarna On A Single Tank Of Fuel

We took the MG Hector on a road trip to Gokarna ...

362 Likes
180513 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in