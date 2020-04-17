MG Hector Plus India launch in June

- Hector Plus will be the third product from MG in India

- The model features a six-seat configuration

MG Motor India showcased the Hector Plus for the first time in the country at the 2020 Auto expo in Delhi. Now, the company has revealed that the model will be launched in India in the month of June.

The MG Hector Plus is essentially a six-seater version of the standard Hector and can be distinguished from the latter due to the different fascia design. Up-front, the Hector Plus features a new LED DRLs, new chrome grille and a new front bumper that houses new fog lamps with chrome highlights. The rear profile also receives reworked LED tail lights and a refreshed bumper design.

Dimension wise, the Hector Plus from MG is also 40mm longer compared to the model it is based on. Inside, it comes equipped with captain seats for the second row and a bench seat for the third row, the latter featuring 50:50 split functionality.

Powertrain options on the MG Hector Plus will be the same as the Hector, including a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. Transmission duties will be handled by a six-speed manual unit as standard. The petrol mill will also be offered with a 48V mild-hybrid system and a DCT unit.