Jaguar XE Driven: Now in Pictures

Jaguar updated the XE sedan in India last December. This is a mid-life update for Jaguar’s entry-level premium sedan and it comes with tweaked styling, revamped interior, newer features and revised powertrain. Launched at Rs 44.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the XE is available with two powertrain options across four trims. While the XE has remained an underdog amongst the German trio, has the update now made it a better choice over them? We have driven the new XE, so let us have a detailed look to answer that question through our picture gallery.

Car manufacturers usually introduce a new styling language in their flagship and this design is then trickled down to the smaller model. However, with the XE, Jaguar has done the opposite.

Jaguar’s new styling philosophy has debuted with the XE and will be introduced on other models later. It includes sleeker headlamps, J-signature taillamps, and reshaped grille and bumper.

Adding to the sporty looks are bulges on the bonnet neatly culminating on the low-slung nose. We think, the chrome parts replaced with a black gloss finish looks much better and aggressive.

At the rear, the chicane-shaped kink on taillamp along with the ducktail bootlid, blacked-out diffusers integrating dual exhausts and flared wheel arches look gorgeous.

Overall, the new XE comes across as a handsome-looking sedan. It stands out with sharp styling, bright colours, the right amount of bulges and creases along with well-sorted proportions.

The thoroughly updated cabin is more modern and upmarket over the outgoing model. Welcome changes are – all-digital instrument cluster, stylish steering wheel and a gear lever.

We love how different materials are infused together inside the cabin. Meanwhile, the centre console is dominated by a wide 10-inch TouchPro system which is the latest offering from JLR.

This new system is not only simple and intuitive to use, but it’s also quick to respond. Thanks to its high resolution the multiple information display is readable on the go.

The air-con controls get feather-touch buttons and two large rotary dials. More importantly, the circular gear selector is replaced by a proper joystick which is much more convenient to use.

On its either side, there are buttons for controlling various other vehicle functions. Another new addition here is the wireless mobile charging slot in the centre console.

The XE can boast of a well-sorted ergonomics. You have great visibility all-around and control falls to the hands with ease. However, there’s a manual adjustment for the steering wheel.

Both front seats get electric adjustment along with lumbar support. You also get ample headroom and shoulder room up front while the large sunroof makes the cabin feel spacious as well.

However, taller people might not have a great time in the back seat of the XE. Owing to low roof height, getting in isn’t easy and on the inside, the XE is strictly a four-seater.

Besides that, the knee room is acceptable but could do with some additional headroom. Meanwhile, the boot space of 455 litres is fairly usable but is the smallest in its segment.

Powering the XE is a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine from the Ingenium family. The petrol version produces 247bhp/365Nm, while the diesel version is good for 177bhp/430Nm.

The transmission is an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, sending power to the rear wheels. Also, the reworked suspension is tuned for Indian driving conditions, claims Jaguar.

The Jaguar XE competes strongly against the likes of BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volvo S60 and the Audi A4, apart from few entry-level premium SUVs.

Pictures by - Kaustubh Gandhi

Jaguar XE P250 First Drive Review

Jaguar XE Review: Pros and Cons