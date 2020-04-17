Please Tell Us Your City

Jaguar XE Driven: Now in Pictures

April 17, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
316 Views
Be the first to comment
Jaguar XE Driven: Now in Pictures

Jaguar updated the XE sedan in India last December. This is a mid-life update for Jaguar’s entry-level premium sedan and it comes with tweaked styling, revamped interior, newer features and revised powertrain. Launched at Rs 44.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the XE is available with two powertrain options across four trims. While the XE has remained an underdog amongst the German trio, has the update now made it a better choice over them? We have driven the new XE, so let us have a detailed look to answer that question through our picture gallery.

Jaguar XE Left Front Three Quarter

Car manufacturers usually introduce a new styling language in their flagship and this design is then trickled down to the smaller model. However, with the XE, Jaguar has done the opposite.

Jaguar XE Front view

Jaguar’s new styling philosophy has debuted with the XE and will be introduced on other models later. It includes sleeker headlamps, J-signature taillamps, and reshaped grille and bumper.

Jaguar XE Left Side View

Adding to the sporty looks are bulges on the bonnet neatly culminating on the low-slung nose. We think, the chrome parts replaced with a black gloss finish looks much better and aggressive.

Jaguar XE left rear three quarter

At the rear, the chicane-shaped kink on taillamp along with the ducktail bootlid, blacked-out diffusers integrating dual exhausts and flared wheel arches look gorgeous.

Jaguar XE Rear view

Overall, the new XE comes across as a handsome-looking sedan. It stands out with sharp styling, bright colours, the right amount of bulges and creases along with well-sorted proportions.

Jaguar XE Dashboard

The thoroughly updated cabin is more modern and upmarket over the outgoing model. Welcome changes are – all-digital instrument cluster, stylish steering wheel and a gear lever.

Jaguar XE Instrument Panel

We love how different materials are infused together inside the cabin. Meanwhile, the centre console is dominated by a wide 10-inch TouchPro system which is the latest offering from JLR.

Jaguar XE Instrument Panel

This new system is not only simple and intuitive to use, but it’s also quick to respond. Thanks to its high resolution the multiple information display is readable on the go.

Jaguar XE Gear-Lever

The air-con controls get feather-touch buttons and two large rotary dials. More importantly, the circular gear selector is replaced by a proper joystick which is much more convenient to use.

Jaguar XE Interior

On its either side, there are buttons for controlling various other vehicle functions. Another new addition here is the wireless mobile charging slot in the centre console.

Jaguar XE Interior

The XE can boast of a well-sorted ergonomics. You have great visibility all-around and control falls to the hands with ease. However, there’s a manual adjustment for the steering wheel.

Jaguar XE Front-Seats

Both front seats get electric adjustment along with lumbar support. You also get ample headroom and shoulder room up front while the large sunroof makes the cabin feel spacious as well.

Jaguar XE Rear Seat Space

However, taller people might not have a great time in the back seat of the XE. Owing to low roof height, getting in isn’t easy and on the inside, the XE is strictly a four-seater.

Jaguar XE Boot Space

Besides that, the knee room is acceptable but could do with some additional headroom. Meanwhile, the boot space of 455 litres is fairly usable but is the smallest in its segment.

Jaguar XE Engine Bay

Powering the XE is a pair of 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine from the Ingenium family. The petrol version produces 247bhp/365Nm, while the diesel version is good for 177bhp/430Nm.

Jaguar XE Action

The transmission is an eight-speed automatic with paddle shifters, sending power to the rear wheels. Also, the reworked suspension is tuned for Indian driving conditions, claims Jaguar.

Jaguar XE Action

The Jaguar XE competes strongly against the likes of BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Volvo S60 and the Audi A4, apart from few entry-level premium SUVs.

Jaguar XE Action

Pictures by - Kaustubh Gandhi

Jaguar XE Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 53.55 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 56.69 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 52.24 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 54.84 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 54 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 50.06 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 54.45 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 50.18 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 50.85 Lakh onwards

