CarWale
    AD

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Black Edition arrives at dealerships

    Authors Image

    Haji Chakralwale

    17,333 Views
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Black Edition arrives at dealerships

    - Maruti launched the Black Edition in its Arena range last month

    - Black Edition was launched to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary 

    Maruti Suzuki launched the Black Edition of its Arena Range of vehicles last month. This was done to celebrate its 40th anniversary. With this update, models including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and the Brezza received a Pearl Midnight Black colour treatment on their exterior. Now, the Black Edition models have started to reach dealerships across the country.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Left Side View

    Exterior changes in Brezza Black Edition:

    Recently, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Black Edition reached dealerships and now, the Brezza Black edition in the ZXi variant was seen at a dealership. The SUV is finished in black exterior paint and sports blacked-out alloy wheels. Other than that, it looks identical to the standard ZXi variant with no other visible changes on the outside.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Right Front Three Quarter

    Features of Brezza ZXi variant:

    In terms of features, the Brezza ZXi Black Edition comes equipped with LED DRLs, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a shark fin antenna, a rear wiper, and a rear camera. On the inside, the SUV gets cruise control, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and more.

    Brezza Black Edition's engine specification:

    Under the hood, the Brezza ZXi variant gets two powertrain options — a 1.5-litre petrol and the recently-launched 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine. This engine is capable of producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque in standard mode. While in CNG mode, the engine is tuned to produce 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. As for the transmission, it gets a five-speed manual and an automatic unit.

    Image source

    To know more about Maruti Suzuki Brezza also watch:

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Image
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza
    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Maruti Jimny receives over 23,500 bookings
     Next 
    2023 Tata Harrier facelift spotted testing

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6576 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17245 Views
    60 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COMPACT SUVS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Nexon

    Tata Nexon

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 7.68 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    ₹ 6.50 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra XUV300

    Mahindra XUV300

    ₹ 8.41 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Mahindra Bolero

    Mahindra Bolero

    ₹ 9.53 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Nissan Magnite

    Nissan Magnite

    ₹ 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Compact SUV Cars
    Volkswagen Taigun

    Volkswagen Taigun

    ₹ 11.56 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    23rd MAR
    Volkswagen Virtus

    Volkswagen Virtus

    ₹ 11.32 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    22nd MAR
    Hyundai Verna

    Hyundai Verna

    ₹ 10.90 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    21st MAR
    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    ₹ 19.13 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    ₹ 7.79 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 10.89 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Kia Carens

    Kia Carens

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    15th MAR
    Honda New City

    Honda New City

    ₹ 11.52 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    MG Comet EV

    MG Comet EV

    ₹ 10.00 - 15.00 LakhEstimated Price

    18th Apr 2023Expected Launch
    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    Mercedes-Benz EQE

    ₹ 70.00 - 90.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Apr 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    Maruti Suzuki Jimny

    ₹ 9.00 - 11.00 LakhEstimated Price

    24th May 2023Expected Launch
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    ₹ 10.00 - 14.00 LakhEstimated Price

    30th May 2023Expected Launch
    Tata Harrier Facelift

    Tata Harrier Facelift

    ₹ 15.00 - 22.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Tata Safari Facelift

    Tata Safari Facelift

    ₹ 16.00 - 17.00 LakhEstimated Price

    May 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    Mahindra Five-door Thar

    ₹ 15.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    BMW X8

    BMW X8

    ₹ 1.00 - 1.20 CroreEstimated Price

    Jun 2023 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    AD
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    ₹ 8.18 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

    ₹ 10.45 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai ₹ 9.54 Lakh
    Bangalore ₹ 9.86 Lakh
    Delhi ₹ 9.28 Lakh
    Pune ₹ 9.65 Lakh
    Hyderabad ₹ 9.72 Lakh
    Ahmedabad ₹ 9.06 Lakh
    Chennai ₹ 9.42 Lakh
    Kolkata ₹ 9.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh ₹ 9.05 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    By CarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    6576 Views
    32 Likes
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    youtube-icon
    Five labours of the Maruti Suzuki Swift...
    By CarWale Team21 Jun 2018
    17245 Views
    60 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maruti Suzuki Brezza Black Edition arrives at dealerships