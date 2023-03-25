Maruti Suzuki Brezza Black Edition arrives at dealerships

- Maruti launched the Black Edition in its Arena range last month

- Black Edition was launched to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary

Maruti Suzuki launched the Black Edition of its Arena Range of vehicles last month. This was done to celebrate its 40th anniversary. With this update, models including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Ertiga, and the Brezza received a Pearl Midnight Black colour treatment on their exterior. Now, the Black Edition models have started to reach dealerships across the country.

Exterior changes in Brezza Black Edition:

Recently, the Maruti Suzuki Swift Black Edition reached dealerships and now, the Brezza Black edition in the ZXi variant was seen at a dealership. The SUV is finished in black exterior paint and sports blacked-out alloy wheels. Other than that, it looks identical to the standard ZXi variant with no other visible changes on the outside.

Features of Brezza ZXi variant:

In terms of features, the Brezza ZXi Black Edition comes equipped with LED DRLs, projector headlamps, 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, a shark fin antenna, a rear wiper, and a rear camera. On the inside, the SUV gets cruise control, automatic climate control, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, and more.

Brezza Black Edition's engine specification:

Under the hood, the Brezza ZXi variant gets two powertrain options — a 1.5-litre petrol and the recently-launched 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine. This engine is capable of producing 103bhp and 138Nm of torque in standard mode. While in CNG mode, the engine is tuned to produce 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. As for the transmission, it gets a five-speed manual and an automatic unit.

Image source

