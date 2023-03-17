Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG launched in India; prices start at Rs. 9.14 lakh

- Available in LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants

- Powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza CNG in India at a starting price of Rs. 9.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The model was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Brezza CNG is offered in four variants – LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi dual-tone. Overall, the design of the SUV remain largely unchanged with no evident ‘CNG’ badges on the exterior.

In terms of powertrain, the Brezza CNG is powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine that also does duty on Ertiga and XL6. In CNG mode, this engine is capable of producing 87bhp and 121.5Nm of torque. As for the transmission, it gets a five-speed manual gearbox with a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.51km/kg.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG are as follows:

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG LXi: Rs. 9.14 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG VXi: Rs. 10.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG ZXi: Rs. 11.89 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG ZXi dual-tone: Rs. 12.05 lakh