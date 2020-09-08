Kia Sonet Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Spec Comparison

The entry of the Kia Sonet will increase the competition in the busy sub-four metre SUV category. Kia’s third product for India will take on the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, and the upcoming Toyota Urban Cruiser. How does one of the Maruti’s most popular product stands against the new kid on the block? We find out.

Exterior

Exterior highlights of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza include LED projector headlamps, LED fog lights, contrast coloured roof rails, 16-inch black alloy wheels, and LED tail lights.

The Kia Sonet features LED headlamps, projector fog lights, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, LED tail lights, and red accents on the front brake calipers, grille, front and rear bumpers as well as the wheel caps.

Interior

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza are equipped with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with SmartPlay studio, a cooled glove-box, sliding front arm-rest with storage, cruise control, height-adjustable driver seat, climate control, and centre console with cup holders. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and a seat-belt reminder.

The Kia Sonet will receive a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, wireless charging with cooling function, cruise control, drive and traction modes, ventilated front seat, and LED sound mood lighting. The model is loaded with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, VSM, HSA, and brake assist.

Engine

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is offered with a single engine option, a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder, K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 138Nm of torque. This engine is paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a four-speed automatic gearbox.

The Kia Sonet, on the other hand, is offered with three engine options, including two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, paired only to a five-speed manual transmission, produces 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, offered with a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit, produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. Also on offer is a 1.5-litre diesel engine available with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The former will be tuned to produce 97bhp and 240Nm of torque while the latter will produce 113bhp and 250Nm of torque.

Conclusion

The Kia Sonet is equipped with some noteworthy features that are missing from the Vitara Brezza. The former also has a range of drive-train options, unlike the latter, which is available with just one engine and two gearbox options. We will hold our verdict till the prices of the Kia Sonet are declared next week. Stay tuned for updates.