Discounts up to Rs 2.90 lakh on Mahindra Alturas G4, XUV500 and Scorpio in September 2020

Select Mahindra dealerships are offering a range of discounts for the month of September this year. These benefits are being offered in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, and free accessories.

The Mahindra Alturas G4 can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 2.40 lakh and an exchange bonus of Rs 50,000. All trims of the XUV500 are offered with a cash discount of Rs 12,760, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, a corporate discount of Rs 9,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. The W9 and W11 trims are available with an additional cash discount of Rs 5,920.

Discounts on all trims of the Mahindra Scorpio include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 5,000. The S5 trim is offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 20,000, and accessories worth Rs 10,000.

The Mahindra XUV300 is available with an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,500. The Marazzo can be availed with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000, and accessories worth Rs 5,000. Discounts on the Bolero are limited to an exchange bonus of Rs 10,000.