Ford Endeavour Sport starts arriving at dealerships

- Spotted at a dealership yard

- Changes will be limited to cosmetic and feature updates

Last week, the Ford Endeavour Sport was spied testing in India. This time around, the Ford Endeavour Sport has started arriving at the dealerships in the country, thereby indicating on its possible launch sometime soon. Along with distinctive cosmetic highlights, the new variant is also expected to get new feature additions for comfort and convenience.

To distinguish it from the regular model, the Ford Endeavour Sport will get distinctive black elements around the vehicle. The SUV features a black grille along with a black insert on the front and rear bumpers. The vehicle’s tail gate features a Sport badge along with a black strip that runs between the taillights. Additionally, the Endeavour Sport gets side steps, black ORVMs, and black alloy wheels.

The interior details are not known for now. It is, however, believed that the vehicle might receive an all-black theme along with new feature additions. Mechanically, the Ford Endeavour Sport will continue to be powered by the existing 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine that produces 168bhp at 3,500rpm and 420Nm of torque at 2,000rpm. This engine comes mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

More details about the Ford Endeavour Sport will be known in the days to come.