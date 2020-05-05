Please Tell Us Your City

Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV set for festival season launch

May 05, 2020, 05:20 PM IST by Desirazu Venkat
Kia Sonet sub-four metre SUV set for festival season launch

-Sub-four metre SUV was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

-Production to begin in third quarter of 2020

The Kia Sonet SUV will be launched in India during the Diwali period. This is Kia’s third offering for the Indian car market and will be their entry into the sub-four metre SUV segment. Production is expected to start in the third quarter of this year and Kia aims to sell around 70,000 units a year. 

The Sonet compact SUV was unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo and features all the hallmarks of the latest Kia SUV design language. Leaked photos of the interior reveal a dual tone setup with the highlight being a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, making it the largest in the segment when launched. 

Kia Sonet Exterior

Engine options are expected to include a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre GDI petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. These are the same engine options available on the Hyundai Venue which means that the 1.0-litre GDI unit will also get a seven-speed DCT. 

The Sonet is Kia’s rival for the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite and of course the Hyundai Venue.    

