  • Home
  • News
  Kia Sonet interior spied; gets ventilated seats

Kia Sonet interior spied; gets ventilated seats

April 08, 2020, 03:28 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
21859 Views
Be the first to comment
Kia Sonet interior spied; gets ventilated seats

- Kia Sonet features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

- The model is expected to be launched in August 2020

Kia unveiled the Sonet sub-compact SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi, details of which can be read here. New spy images shared on the web reveal the interior of the upcoming model for the very first time.

As seen in the spy image, the Kia Sonet GT-Line features a dual tone beige and black theme, flat-bottom steering wheel, steering mounted controls, 10.25-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated seats, wireless charger and USB port, vertically mounted air vents with faux brushed aluminium inserts and contrast red stitching for the seats.

Kia Sonet Exterior

Sharing its underpinning with the Hyundai Venue, the Kia Sonet will also feature the signature tiger-nose grille, LED headlamps, UVO connectivity and a Bose sourced music system. While the spy image features a manual transmission, the Sonet GT-Line is also expected to be offered with a seven-speed DCT unit.

Powertrain options on the new Kia Sonet will include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, 1.5-litre diesel motor and the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill. The launch of the Sonet, as we had stated in October, is scheduled to take place in August 2020. However, the launch could be delayed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Image Source

  • Kia
  • Kia Sonet
  • Sonet
