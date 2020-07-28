Kia Sonet front design teased

- Kia Sonet GT Line leaked in new spy images

-The model will be unveiled next month

The Kia Sonet has been teased, barely a few days ahead of its world premiere that is scheduled to be held on 7 August. The teaser image, reveals the front design of the upcoming sub-four metre SUV.

As seen in the image, the new Kia Sonet is likely to come equipped with dual-tone alloy wheels with red inserts, a dual-tone paintjob of red and black and blacked-out ORVMs. A few other visible elements include the signature tiger-nose grille, fog lamps, silver faux skid plate with red insert and what seem to be LED headlamps.

The interiors of the Kia Sonet GT Line variant were recently leaked, details of which are available here. A few feature highlights on the model could include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, engine start-stop button, steering mounted controls, flat-bottom steering wheel and an all-black interior theme.

Engine options on the upcoming Kia Sonet might include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed manual gearbox respectively. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that could be offered with an IMT unit and DCT unit. The model, which is expected to be launched in September, will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.