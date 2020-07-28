CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia Sonet front design teased

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    2,860 Views
    Kia Sonet front design teased

    - Kia Sonet GT Line leaked in new spy images

     -The model will be unveiled next month

    The Kia Sonet has been teased, barely a few days ahead of its world premiere that is scheduled to be held on 7 August. The teaser image, reveals the front design of the upcoming sub-four metre SUV.

    As seen in the image, the new Kia Sonet is likely to come equipped with dual-tone alloy wheels with red inserts, a dual-tone paintjob of red and black and blacked-out ORVMs. A few other visible elements include the signature tiger-nose grille, fog lamps, silver faux skid plate with red insert and what seem to be LED headlamps.

    The interiors of the Kia Sonet GT Line variant were recently leaked, details of which are available here. A few feature highlights on the model could include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, engine start-stop button, steering mounted controls, flat-bottom steering wheel and an all-black interior theme.

    Engine options on the upcoming Kia Sonet might include a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel motor paired to a five-speed manual transmission and a six-speed manual gearbox respectively. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that could be offered with an IMT unit and DCT unit. The model, which is expected to be launched in September, will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Kia-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

    ₹ 10 - 14 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 5th August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars