Hyundai unveils three new air-conditioning technologies

- Aims to create a cleaner environment for customers

- A three-step AC system will improve in-car air quality

- Will be introduced in many more Korean car models in future

Hyundai Motor Group has developed three new air-conditioning technologies to improve the air quality inside the cars. This three-step AC system was recently unveiled and will make it to upcoming Korean cars soon.

The three new air-conditioning technologies in question here are 'After blow', 'Multi-air mode' and 'Fine dust indicator'. The first step 'After-Blow’ initially dries up the condensate on the evaporator. Thus, it suppresses any mould growth in the air-conditioning system that might create an odour during hot weather. Then, the ‘Multi-Air Mode’ incorporates the use of multiple vents for air conditioning and heating, while 'Fine Dust indicator' measures and displays the air quality inside the car in a digitised format, and in real-time.

With this new AC system, Hyundai wants to enable a car owner to manage the in-car air quality in a better way. All of this is to create a more pleasant indoor environment with gentle wind for customers. The carmaker plans to introduce this tech initially on select models in Korea. These will later be expanded to many upcoming Hyundai, Kia and Genesis cars worldwide in the near future.