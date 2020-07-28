Skoda Auto India widens the scope of its contactless program

- Skoda contactless program now features virtual product demo and live consultation

- Customers can also use the MySkoda app on iPhone and Android devices

Skoda Auto India has widened the scope of its contactless program. The second wave of the program features additional features that enhance the contactless experience in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, thereby securing the health and safety of its employees and customers. Earlier this year, the brand introduced its centralised booking platform.

The platform offers the flexibility to choose a Skoda vehicle from the comfort of one's residence. The venture supports a live consultation suite and a contactless virtual product demonstration option, available for sign up on the website, and accessible via video conferencing over smartphones, tablets and personal computers. In doing so, the Czech automaker integrates more than 80 dealership touchpoints across the country.

With the help of the MySkoda mobile application, the company provides a single-window interface between an existing or a prospective customer and the brand. The application allows customers to locate the nearest dealership facility, book a service appointment, access service history and is equipped with other features such as a cost calculator, accessories shop and itemised billing record. The app is available for iPhone and Android devices.

Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India said, “The Skoda Auto contactless program testifies our commitment to using technology as a tool to stay connected with our customers and deliver an uncompromised sales and service experience, more so in these unprecedented circumstances. The latest initiative provides customers with an opportunity to explore and experience our exciting new range of products from the comfort of their home.”