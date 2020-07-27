Kia Sonet GT Line interiors spied ahead of launch

- GT Line trim will feature all-black interiors and red highlights

- Top-spec Sonet GT Line will get features like Bose audio, touchscreen infotainment, ESP and more

The Kia Sonet will make its world debut in India on 7 August. Ahead of its official premiere, interiors of the Sonet GT Line have been spied that offers a clearer view of the cabin layout.

Like the Kia Seltos GT Line, the Sonet GT Line will feature an all-black cabin with silver accents and black leather upholstery with red stitching. It will also get free-standing touchscreen infotainment that will be integrated with the instrument cluster. Judging by the spy shot, the Sonet will feature an interesting instrument cluster design. We can see a small MID at the bottom right corner and possibly another display above it.

There's also a GT Line badge on the steering flat-bottom steering wheel, while the prototype also gets an engine start/stop button, ESP, cruise control and Bose sound system. Taking into consideration the above-mentioned features and the fact that this is an automatic version, the test mule seems to be a top-spec variant. This also means that the GT Line trim could be specific to the 1.0 TGDi motor and all other engines are likely to be offered with the Tech Line trim, similar to the Seltos.

Under the hood, the Kia Sonet will get an 82bhp/114Nm 1.2-litre petrol NA motor and a 118bhp 1.0-litre TDGi petrol engine. There will also be a 1.5-litre diesel motor that will make 99bhp and 240Nm. The former will be paired to a five-speed manual, while the diesel will be coupled to a six-speed manual gearbox. The turbo-petrol will be offered with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT.

