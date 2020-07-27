Kia Sonet base variant interiors spied

- Kia Sonet to be unveiled next month followed by the launch that could take place in September

- Another spy image reveals the interior of the mid-spec variant of the sub-four metre SUV

Ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place on 7 August, the Kia Sonet has been spied once again. A video shared on the web reveals the interiors of the model’s base variant, which is expected to be launched in India in September.

As seen in the spy image, the base variant of the Kia Sonet will come equipped with a 2-DIN music system, manual AC, steering mounted controls, digital speedometer, digital MID, three-spoke steering wheel, brushed aluminium inserts for the AC vents, tilt-adjustable steering and a black dashboard.

At the time of writing this story, another spy image emerged on the web, revealing what seems to be a mid-spec variant of the Kia Sonet that features a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The model in question is said to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Previously leaked images have already given us an idea of the rear profile of the Kia Sonet, details of which are available here. The Sonet, which will be the second model from Kia to be produced locally after the Seltos, could be available with three powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. A five-speed manual unit is expected to be offered with the 1.2-litre variant while a six-speed manual unit might be available with the 1.5-litre diesel variant. An iMT unit and DCT unit will be offered exclusively with the 1.0-litre variant.

