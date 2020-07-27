CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia Sonet base variant interiors spied

    Kia Sonet base variant interiors spied

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    638 Views
    Kia Sonet base variant interiors spied

    - Kia Sonet to be unveiled next month followed by the launch that could take place in September

    - Another spy image reveals the interior of the mid-spec variant of the sub-four metre SUV

    Ahead of its world debut that is scheduled to take place on 7 August, the Kia Sonet has been spied once again. A video shared on the web reveals the interiors of the model’s base variant, which is expected to be launched in India in September.

    Kia Sonet Front view

    As seen in the spy image, the base variant of the Kia Sonet will come equipped with a 2-DIN music system, manual AC, steering mounted controls, digital speedometer, digital MID, three-spoke steering wheel, brushed aluminium inserts for the AC vents, tilt-adjustable steering and a black dashboard.

    At the time of writing this story, another spy image emerged on the web, revealing what seems to be a mid-spec variant of the Kia Sonet that features a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system. The model in question is said to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

    Kia Sonet Dashboard

    Previously leaked images have already given us an idea of the rear profile of the Kia Sonet, details of which are available here. The Sonet, which will be the second model from Kia to be produced locally after the Seltos, could be available with three powertrain options, including a 1.2-litre NA petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel mill. A five-speed manual unit is expected to be offered with the 1.2-litre variant while a six-speed manual unit might be available with the 1.5-litre diesel variant. An iMT unit and DCT unit will be offered exclusively with the 1.0-litre variant.

    Image Source 1

    Image Source 2

    • Kia
    • Kia Sonet
    • Sonet
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • Kia-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.89 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    Mercedes-Benz EQC

    ₹ 75 - 80 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - July 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars