New-gen Rolls Royce Ghost officially teased

It is a known fact that Rolls Royce is busy developing a new generation of the Ghost. We have already seen the test mule of the baby RR undergoing testing at the Nurburgring. Now, the British marque has dropped their first official confirmation of the new Ghost’s arrival with a line-diagram sketch which also promises the expected debut time of later this year.

The three line-diagram reveals nothing new about the upcoming Ghost, but we know that the new generation model is built ground up. The outgoing model of the Ghost was introduced in 2009 and soldiered on for a decade. It will be the same case with the upcoming model and hence it will surely be advanced and modern in every aspect to survive the next decade.

Being a smaller model to the Phantom VIII, the new Ghost will remain opulent, comfortable and minimalistic while also being easy to drive rather than being a driven in. We expect bits and pieces to be shared with the bigger sibling along with the upcoming new-generation BMW 7 Series. Other details like the features, powertrain and dimensions are scarce at the moment. But the carmaker plans to release a mini-series of animations and teasers in a rundown to the official debut sometime between September and December. Stay tuned to CarWale for more details.