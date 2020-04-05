2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spotted testing in standard and EWB forms

- The new-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost series will be based on an aluminium architecture

- The interior of the model could be inspired from the Cullinan

Rolls-Royce has begun testing the updated versions of the Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase (EWB) ahead of its debut that could take place early next year. The new-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ghost WEB, unlike the previous generation, will be based on the aluminium platform used for the Cullinan and Phantom VIII. The new platform will also help the models shed some weight.

Design updates to the new Rolls-Royce Ghost series will include an updated front and rear design, including new headlamps and tail lights. Details regarding the interior remain unknown at the moment although we can expect it to be inspired by the Cullinan.

Powertrain options on the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost range is likely to be the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, that produces 570bhp and 900Nm of torque in its current state of tune. This engine will be paired to an eight-speed ZF sourced automatic transmission. A plug-in hybrid or an all-electric variant cannot be ruled out at the moment either.