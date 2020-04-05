Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spotted testing in standard and EWB forms

2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spotted testing in standard and EWB forms

April 05, 2020, 10:36 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
12 Views
Be the first to comment
2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost spotted testing in standard and EWB forms

- The new-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost series will be based on an aluminium architecture

- The interior of the model could be inspired from the Cullinan

Rolls-Royce has begun testing the updated versions of the Ghost and Ghost Extended Wheelbase (EWB) ahead of its debut that could take place early next year. The new-gen Rolls-Royce Ghost and Ghost WEB, unlike the previous generation, will be based on the aluminium platform used for the Cullinan and Phantom VIII. The new platform will also help the models shed some weight.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Exterior

Design updates to the new Rolls-Royce Ghost series will include an updated front and rear design, including new headlamps and tail lights. Details regarding the interior remain unknown at the moment although we can expect it to be inspired by the Cullinan.

Rolls-Royce Ghost Exterior

Powertrain options on the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost range is likely to be the same 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, that produces 570bhp and 900Nm of torque in its current state of tune. This engine will be paired to an eight-speed ZF sourced automatic transmission. A plug-in hybrid or an all-electric variant cannot be ruled out at the moment either.

  • Rolls-Royce
  • Ghost
  • Rolls Royce Ghost
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335457 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in