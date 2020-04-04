Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Maruti Ciaz outsells Hyundai Verna and Honda City in March

Maruti Ciaz outsells Hyundai Verna and Honda City in March

April 04, 2020, 11:57 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
20529 Views
Be the first to comment
Maruti Ciaz outsells Hyundai Verna and Honda City in March

- Ciaz recorded sales of 1,863 units in March

- Verna and City clocked 893 and 786 units respectively

- Segment registered 64 per cent decline in year-on-year sales

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has emerged as the bestselling mid-size sedan in March 2020. Maruti Suzuki registered sales of 1,863 units for the Ciaz last month.

In comparison, the Hyundai Verna accounted for 893 units in March, while Honda managed to dispatch 786 units of the City during the same period. Overall, the domestic market saw a decline in sales by as much as 52 per cent in March 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent 21-day lockdown that started from 22 March.

Most carmakers suspended operations in the third week of March, while dispatches were halted around mid-March. The executive sedan segment recorded a decline in sales of 64 per cent year-on-year. While Hyundai recently launched the new Verna facelift, Honda had to postpone the launch of the all-new fifth-generation City in India, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Hyundai
  • Honda
  • Maruti Suzuki
  • City
  • Verna
  • Honda city
  • Hyundai Verna
  • Ciaz
  • Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 9.59 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.25 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 9.31 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 9.61 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 9.96 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.18 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 9.74 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.29 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.27 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Pros & Cons

The Ertiga has been yet another success story f ...

235 Likes
193519 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2126 Likes
404825 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in