Maruti Ciaz outsells Hyundai Verna and Honda City in March

- Ciaz recorded sales of 1,863 units in March

- Verna and City clocked 893 and 786 units respectively

- Segment registered 64 per cent decline in year-on-year sales

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has emerged as the bestselling mid-size sedan in March 2020. Maruti Suzuki registered sales of 1,863 units for the Ciaz last month.

In comparison, the Hyundai Verna accounted for 893 units in March, while Honda managed to dispatch 786 units of the City during the same period. Overall, the domestic market saw a decline in sales by as much as 52 per cent in March 2020 as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent 21-day lockdown that started from 22 March.

Most carmakers suspended operations in the third week of March, while dispatches were halted around mid-March. The executive sedan segment recorded a decline in sales of 64 per cent year-on-year. While Hyundai recently launched the new Verna facelift, Honda had to postpone the launch of the all-new fifth-generation City in India, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.