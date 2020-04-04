Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Hyundai reveals newer details of Prophecy Concept

Hyundai reveals newer details of Prophecy Concept

April 04, 2020, 10:23 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
608 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai reveals newer details of Prophecy Concept

- The Prophecy EV Concept was to be showcased at the cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show

- New details reveal joystick steering mechanism, air filtration system and EV platform

Hyundai has revealed additional information of its Prophecy Concept EV which was supposed to make a public debut at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The newer details explain some of the key features of the EV concept while revealing features and technologies will be carried forward in production vehicles.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

According to the Korean carmaker, the four-door Prophecy is inspired by the vintage cars of the 1920-30s with a smooth, coupe-like design. The Porsche 911-like sweeping curves and smooth lines are quite different from the 45 Concept. However, the Prophecy carries forward the pixel lights design from the 45 and the carmaker claims that this pixel light technology will surely make it to future production vehicles.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

On the inside, the dashboard lacks a cockpit and has no steering wheel. Instead, it gets a dual joysticks units mounted on either side of the driver – one on the centre console and the other on the door trim. Almost 90 per cent of the vehicle’s functions can be controlled via buttons on the joysticks.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Meanwhile, there’s a new Smart Posture Care System (SPCS) which aims to allow the driver to enjoy an optimised seating position based on the individual’s physical characteristics. The driver can either adjust the seat manually to fit their preferences or allow the car to suggest a ‘smart’ seating position for them. In this mode, the driver enters their height and weight, and the car automatically adjusts to the driver’s individual physical condition. The SPCS also adjusts the steering wheel, mirror, and Head-Up Display accordingly.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

Moreover, the large screen stretching across the entire dash can be used as an entertainment space by switching into Relax Mode. In Relax Mode, the seats recline and the dashboard swivels upwards. The occupants see only the horizontal pillar-to-pillar display and the wing-shaped dashboard. This mode will be useful when the autonomous driving technology progresses, believes Hyundai.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

The Prophecy also has a built-in air filtration system with a fine dust sensor which works even when it is idling or charging, and even if no one is inside. Due to which, the air inside the car is always fresh, hence the windows are fixed and do not roll down. So when the air inside the vehicle grows stale, fresh air is taken in via intake valves at the front of the vehicle, purified and circulated inside the cabin. And filtered air can also be passed outside when not required.

Hyundai New Elite i20 Exterior

In terms of platform, the Prophecy is the second Hyundai after the 45 to be built using the Electric Global Modular Platform or “E-GMP” dedicated EV platform. All future EVs from Hyundai will be based on this new platform.  

  • Hyundai
  • electric vehicle
  • EV
  • Hyundai Prophecy
  • Prophecy Concept
