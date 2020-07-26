CarWale
    New Skoda Octavia spied undisguised in India ahead of launch

    New Skoda Octavia spied undisguised in India ahead of launch

    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Octavia spied undisguised in India ahead of launch

    - Fourth-gen Skoda Octavia begins road-tests in the country

    - The model will be launched in India in 2021

    The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia has been spotted testing in India ahead of its launch that will take place next year. Spy images shared on the web reveal a fully uncamouflaged test-mule of the model that was spotted during a public road testing in Pune, Maharashtra.

    As seen in the spy images, the next-gen Skoda Octavia features a new exterior design with LED headlamps, LED fog lights, new grille with vertical slats, 17-inch alloy wheels, new LED tail lights and Skoda lettering on the bootlid.

    Inside, the upcoming generation of the Skoda Octavia is expected to come equipped with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, beige and black interior theme, three-zone climate control, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new two-spoke steering wheel and a shift-by-wire gearstick.

    Under the hood, the new Skoda Octavia could be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine might be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. A 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor is also likely to be on the cards.

