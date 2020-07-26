New Skoda Octavia spied undisguised in India ahead of launch

- Fourth-gen Skoda Octavia begins road-tests in the country

- The model will be launched in India in 2021

The fourth-generation Skoda Octavia has been spotted testing in India ahead of its launch that will take place next year. Spy images shared on the web reveal a fully uncamouflaged test-mule of the model that was spotted during a public road testing in Pune, Maharashtra.

As seen in the spy images, the next-gen Skoda Octavia features a new exterior design with LED headlamps, LED fog lights, new grille with vertical slats, 17-inch alloy wheels, new LED tail lights and Skoda lettering on the bootlid.

Inside, the upcoming generation of the Skoda Octavia is expected to come equipped with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster, beige and black interior theme, three-zone climate control, 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, new two-spoke steering wheel and a shift-by-wire gearstick.

Under the hood, the new Skoda Octavia could be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This engine might be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. A 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor is also likely to be on the cards.

Image Source