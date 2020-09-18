Kia Sonet launched in India; prices start at Rs 6.71 lakh

- The Kia Sonet is available in six trims and 11 colours

- Bookings for the model commenced last month for an amount of Rs 25,000

Kia has launched the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in India, with introductory prices starting at Rs 6.71 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is offered with three powertrains and five transmission options. Customers can also choose from the HT Line and GT Line body lines, 11 colours, and six trims. In India, the Kia Sonet rivals the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, and the Mahindra XUV300.

Exterior highlights of the new Kia Sonet include a tiger-nose grille, full LED headlamps, projector fog lights, the 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear diffuser, and LED tail lights. Inside, the model receives a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system, UVO connectivity, sunroof, ventilated front seats, LED sound mood lighting, drive and traction modes, wireless charging with cooling function, and an air purifier. The Sonet is equipped with safety features such as six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, VSM, hill-start-assist, and brake assist.

The Kia Sonet will be offered with three engines and five transmission options that include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a six-speed iMT unit and a seven-speed DCT unit. The former is capable of producing 81bhp and 115Nm of torque, while the latter produces 117bhp and 172Nm of torque. Also on offer will be a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter unit. The manual variant is tuned to produce 97bhp 240Nm of torque while the automatic variant produces 112bhp and 250Nm of torque. We have driven the Sonet, and to read our review, you can click here.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the Kia Sonet (ex-showroom, all India):

Sonet HTE 1.2-petrol MT: Rs 6.71 lakh

Sonet HTE 1.5 diesel MT: Rs 8.05 lakh

Sonet HTK 1.2-petrol MT: Rs 7.59 lakh

Sonet HTK 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 8.99 lakh

Sonet HTK Plus 1.2-petrol MT: Rs 8.45 lakh

Sonet HTK Plus 1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.49 lakh

Sonet HTK Plus 1.0-petrol DCT: Rs 10.49 lakh

Sonet HTK Plus 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.49 lakh

Sonet HTK Plus 1.5-diesel AT: Rs 10.39 lakh

Sonet HTX 1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 9.99 lakh

Sonet HTX 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 9.99 lakh

Sonet HTX Plus 1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.65 lakh

Sonet HTX Plus 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.65 lakh

Sonet GTX Plus 1.0-petrol iMT: Rs 11.99 lakh

Sonet GTX Plus 1.5-diesel MT: Rs 11.99 lakh