MG Hector dual-tone variant prices start at 16.84 lakh

- MG Hector Dual Delight is available in two colours

- The variant is offered only in the Sharp trim

MG Motor India has introduced a dual-tone variant of the Hector in the country, with prices starting at Rs 16.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The model, which the company refers to as the ‘Hector Dual Delight’, is available only in the top-spec Sharp variant. The dual-tone variants of the Hector command a premium of Rs 20,000 over the mono-tone variants.

Customers can choose from two dual-tone colour options for the MG Hector, including Candy White with Starry Black and Glaze Red with Starry Black. The black colour treatment is also carried over to the ORVMs and A-pillar. Apart from the new exterior paint job, the features of the Hector Dual Delight remain unchanged when compared to the mono-tone Sharp trim.

The MG Hector dual-tone variant is offered with all three engine options that include two petrol motors and a diesel mill. The 1.5-litre petrol unit will be paired exclusively to a DCT transmission while the 1.5-litre petrol unit with a hybrid motor and the 2.0-litre diesel unit will be offered with a six-speed manual transmission.

The following are the variant-wise prices of the MG Hector Dual Delight (ex-showroom):

MG Hector dual-tone 1.5 petrol-hybrid MT: Rs 16.84 lakh

MG Hector dual-tone 1.5 petrol DCT: Rs 17.75 lakh

MG Hector dual-tone 1.5 diesel MT: Rs 18.08 lakh