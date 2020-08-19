Kia Sonet bookings to open tomorrow; India launch next month

- Kia Sonet bookings to open on 20 August for an amount of Rs 25,000

- The model will be offered in HT Line and GT Line body lines

Kia Motors India will begin accepting bookings for the Sonet sub-four metre SUV in the country from the midnight of 20 August. Customers can book the model for an amount of Rs 25,000 on the official website or at any Kia dealership in India.

Unveiled earlier this month, the new Kia Sonet will be the third model from the brand after the Seltos and Carnival, as well as the second locally produced product from the brand after the former. The Sonet will be offered in two body lines that include HT Line and GT Line, details of which can be read here.

Engine options on the upcoming Kia Sonet will include a 1.2-litre petrol engine paired to a five-speed manual transmission while the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be available with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. Also on offer will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that will be mated to a six-speed iMT and a seven-speed DCT unit.

Feature wise, the Kia Sonet will come equipped with all LED lighting, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, remote engine start function, 10.25-inch HD touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connectivity, ventilated front seats, wireless charging with cooling function, LED sound mood lighting, drive modes and traction control modes, air purifier and a Bose sourced seven-speaker music system with a subwoofer.

The Kia Sonet will receive safety features in the form of six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESC, VSM, Brake Assist (BA) and hill-start assist. The model will be offered in 11 colours and six trims, details of which are available here.