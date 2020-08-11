Kia Sonet GT Line vs HT Line: Feature comparison

The Kia Sonet was unveiled last week, ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place next month. The sub-four metre SUV, which shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue, will be available in two body lines that include HT Line and GT Line.

Exterior

The Kia Sonet GT Line features red accents across the exterior of the model, including the grille, front and rear skid plates, side body cladding and the alloy wheel hub caps. The GT Line variant of the sub-four metre SUV also features red brake calipers, a new air dam design and a blacked-out rear skid plate.

The Kia Sonet HT Line features the same dual-tone alloy wheel design as the GT Line, with the only difference being the lack of the red hub caps. The HT Line variant features silver skid plates at the front and rear as well as a blacked-out grille.

Interior

Inside, the Kia Sonet GT Line features an all-black theme, sound mood lighting, aluminium pedals, GT Line insignia on the front seats, contrast red stitching, drive modes traction modes, parking sensor control, and traction control.

The Kia Sonet HT Line features a dual-tone theme of beige and black, wireless charging with cooling function, ventilated seats, flat-bottom steering wheel, floating touchscreen infotainment system, steering mounted controls and silver accents for the AC vents.

Engines

The Kia Sonet GT Line is expected to be offered with the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine and the 1.5-litre diesel engine while the HT Line could be available with the aforementioned powertrains as well as a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine. Transmission options on the 1.2-litre petrol motor will be limited to a five-speed manual unit while the 1.0-litre petrol motor will be offered with an iMT unit and seven-speed DCT unit. The 1.5-litre diesel mill will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The following are the feature differences between the Kia Sonet GT Line and HT Line.