Renault Duster 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Variants explained

The Renault Duster was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in three trims across two drivetrain options. The Duster is also offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood of the Renault Duster is tuned to produce 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit with a seven-speed manual mode. These variants return a claimed fuel economy of 16.50kmpl and 16.42kmpl respectively.

The Renault Duster turbo-petrol version is offered in seven colours that include Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, Cayenne Orange, Moonlight Silver, Slate Grey, Outback Bronze and Pearl White. The model is available in three trims including RXE, RXS and RXZ. The following are the variant-wise features.

RXE (MT)

Dual-tone front bumper

Black grille with Crimson Red accents

Fog lights with Crimson Red accents

Matte black tail gate embellisher with Duster lettering in Crimson Red

LED tail lights

Full wheel cover

Black side door sill

Black outside door handle with Crimson Red accents

Midnight Black with Stone Grey interior

New steering wheel

Black inside door handle

ABS with EBD and BA

Dual airbags

Driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder

Reverse parking sensors

Speed-sensing door lock

Impact sensing door unlock

Keyless entry

Smart start-stop

RXS (MT and CVT)

Tri-winged chrome grille with Crimson Red accents

LED DRLs

Body coloured outside door handles

ORVMs with integrated turn indicators

17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels

Deco Brown seat upholstery

Rear defogger

Ice-Blue instrument cluster with MID

Seven-inch touchscreen MediaNav system with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and voice recognition

Steering mounted controls

Rear seat arm-rest with cup holders

Gear-shift indicator

Cooled storage

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

ESP (CVT only)

HSA (CVT only)

RXZ (MT and CVT)

Chrome exhaust pipe finisher

Satin chrome door side sill

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Blue glazed seat upholstery

Chrome inside door handles

Reverse parking camera with guidelines

Rear washer and wiper

Hill start assist

ESP

Front driver seat arm-rest

Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

Height adjustable front seat belts

Electrically foldable ORVMs

Cruise control

Speed limiter

Remote pre-cooling