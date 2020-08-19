Renault Duster 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Variants explained

The Renault Duster was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in three trims across two drivetrain options. The Duster is also offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.
The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood of the Renault Duster is tuned to produce 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit with a seven-speed manual mode. These variants return a claimed fuel economy of 16.50kmpl and 16.42kmpl respectively.
The Renault Duster turbo-petrol version is offered in seven colours that include Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, Cayenne Orange, Moonlight Silver, Slate Grey, Outback Bronze and Pearl White. The model is available in three trims including RXE, RXS and RXZ. The following are the variant-wise features.
RXE (MT)
Dual-tone front bumper
Black grille with Crimson Red accents
Fog lights with Crimson Red accents
Matte black tail gate embellisher with Duster lettering in Crimson Red
LED tail lights
Full wheel cover
Black side door sill
Black outside door handle with Crimson Red accents
Midnight Black with Stone Grey interior
New steering wheel
Black inside door handle
ABS with EBD and BA
Dual airbags
Driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder
Reverse parking sensors
Speed-sensing door lock
Impact sensing door unlock
Keyless entry
Smart start-stop
RXS (MT and CVT)
Tri-winged chrome grille with Crimson Red accents
LED DRLs
Body coloured outside door handles
ORVMs with integrated turn indicators
17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels
Deco Brown seat upholstery
Rear defogger
Ice-Blue instrument cluster with MID
Seven-inch touchscreen MediaNav system with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and voice recognition
Steering mounted controls
Rear seat arm-rest with cup holders
Gear-shift indicator
Cooled storage
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
ESP (CVT only)
HSA (CVT only)
RXZ (MT and CVT)
Chrome exhaust pipe finisher
Satin chrome door side sill
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Blue glazed seat upholstery
Chrome inside door handles
Reverse parking camera with guidelines
Rear washer and wiper
Hill start assist
ESP
Front driver seat arm-rest
Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support
Height adjustable front seat belts
Electrically foldable ORVMs
Cruise control
Speed limiter
Remote pre-cooling