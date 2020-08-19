CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Renault Duster 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Variants explained

    Renault Duster 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Variants explained

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    7,601 Views
    Renault Duster 1.3-litre turbo petrol: Variants explained

    The Renault Duster was launched in India earlier this week, with prices starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom, all India). The model is available in three trims across two drivetrain options. The Duster is also offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine.

    The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood of the Renault Duster is tuned to produce 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and a CVT unit with a seven-speed manual mode. These variants return a claimed fuel economy of 16.50kmpl and 16.42kmpl respectively.

    The Renault Duster turbo-petrol version is offered in seven colours that include Mahogany Brown, Caspian Blue, Cayenne Orange, Moonlight Silver, Slate Grey, Outback Bronze and Pearl White. The model is available in three trims including RXE, RXS and RXZ. The following are the variant-wise features.

    RXE (MT)                                                  

    Dual-tone front bumper

    Black grille with Crimson Red accents

    Fog lights with Crimson Red accents

    Matte black tail gate embellisher with Duster lettering in Crimson Red

    LED tail lights

    Full wheel cover

    Black side door sill

    Black outside door handle with Crimson Red accents

    Midnight Black with Stone Grey interior

    New steering wheel

    Black inside door handle

    ABS with EBD and BA

    Dual airbags

    Driver and co-passenger seat-belt reminder

    Reverse parking sensors

    Speed-sensing door lock

    Impact sensing door unlock

    Keyless entry

    Smart start-stop

    RXS (MT and CVT)

    Tri-winged chrome grille with Crimson Red accents

    LED DRLs

    Body coloured outside door handles

    ORVMs with integrated turn indicators

    17-inch crystal cut alloy wheels

    Deco Brown seat upholstery

    Rear defogger

    Ice-Blue instrument cluster with MID

    Seven-inch touchscreen MediaNav system with Apple Carplay, Android Auto and voice recognition

    Steering mounted controls

    Rear seat arm-rest with cup holders

    Gear-shift indicator

    Cooled storage

    Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    ESP (CVT only)

    HSA (CVT only)

    RXZ (MT and CVT)

    Chrome exhaust pipe finisher

    Satin chrome door side sill

    17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

    Blue glazed seat upholstery

    Chrome inside door handles

    Reverse parking camera with guidelines

    Rear washer and wiper

    Hill start assist

    ESP

    Front driver seat arm-rest

    Height adjustable driver seat with lumbar support

    Height adjustable front seat belts

    Electrically foldable ORVMs

    Cruise control

    Speed limiter

    Remote pre-cooling

    • Renault
    • renault duster
    • Duster
    • Duster RXE 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
    • Duster RXS 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
    • Duster RXZ 1.3 Turbo Petrol MT
    • Duster RXS 1.3 Turbo Petrol CVT
    • Duster RXZ 1.3 Turbo Petrol CVT
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Renault Duster Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 10.08 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.47 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.69 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.08 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 10.16 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.58 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.99 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.6 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.58 Lakh
    • renault-cars
    • other brands
    Renault Duster

    Renault Duster

    ₹ 8.59 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    17thAUG
    All Renault-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    Toyota Urban Cruiser

    ₹ 8.5 - 11.5 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - 22nd August 2020
    All Upcoming Cars