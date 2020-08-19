CarWale
    • BS6 Mahindra Marazzo likely to be launched soon

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    641 Views
    - Dealers have started receiving details about the BS6 compliant model 

    - To be powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 121bhp and 300Nm

    The production for the BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo has been delayed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The BS6 model was spied on test on a few occasion in the past, while recently, the dealers have started receiving details about the vehicle. Moreover, media reports reveal that the company has commenced production for the BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo. Changes are expected to be limited to the mechanical update. Last week we revealed the expected prices for the upcoming vehicle, click here to learn more.

    Mechanically, the BS6 compliant model will continue to be powered by the 1.5-litre, four-cylinder diesel engine that will generate around 121bhp of power and 300Nm of torque. This engine will continue to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission. 

    Mahindra Marazzo BS6 left rear three quarter

    Visually, the BS6 model will retain the design highlights from the outgoing model. The vehicle will get compact grille with chrome inserts and large sweptback headlamps. The rising shoulder line accentuates the length of the car while the flared wheel arches add muscle to the equation. The vehicle gets a large shark-fin-like tail lamps. The interior is expected to retain the rectangular AC vents and a touchscreen infotainment system in the centre console. The instrument cluster will retain the purple illumination. 

    More details about the BS6 compliant Mahindra Marazzo will be known in the coming days.

