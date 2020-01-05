Kia QYI compact SUV (Venue and Vitara Brezza rival) confirmed for launch in H2 2020

- Kia compact SUV will be launched around August

- Will share its platform with the Hyundai Venue

- Kia is expected to showcase it in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo

It's official! Kia Motors has confirmed that the QYI will be launched in India in H2 2020. While the official confirmation has come from the company, we had exclusively revealed earlier that the Kia QYI compact SUV will be launched in India in August 2020. The company is expected to showcase a concept version of the compact SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo.

Besides the compact SUV, Kia will also launch the Grand Carnival luxury MPV at the 2020 Auto Expo, scheduled for 5 February. Coming back to the compact SUV, the Kia QYI will rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. In fact, it will share its underpinnings with the Venue, but will carry a unique design.

The QYI compact SUV will help Kia to optimally utilize the installed production capacity of 3,00,000 units at its Anantapur facility by 2022. The QYI will share its petrol engines - 1.2L NA and 1.0L turbo - with the Venue. However, the diesel powertrain will come from the Seltos, albeit in a lower state of tune. What's more, it will also feature Kia's UVO Connect smart connectivity suite. In terms of pricing, Kia is expected to significantly undercut the Venue’s sticker price.