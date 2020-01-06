Fisker Ocean is the newest electric SUV with 480km range

- Will go on sale in 2021, deliveries to begin in 2022

- Powered by an 80kWh battery pack, 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds

It took a long time from the first teaser to the official unveiling, but Henrik Fisker has done it once again. The Danish automotive designer and automotive entrepreneur took covers off the new Ocean electric SUV at a special event ahead of 2020 CES in Las Vegas. The newest electric SUV on the block will go on sale in 2021 and will also be sold through Fisker Automotive’s subscription-based service.

Although details are scarce at the moment, the carmaker says that the Fisker Ocean is powered by an 80kWh battery pack which is good enough for a range of 480+ kilometres. No power output or charging details are provided yet but it has a 0-100kmph claim of just 2.9 seconds. And there will be a provision for the driver to choose between 2WD and AWD as well.

Appearance-wise, the Ocean is unlike anything we have seen from Fisker design before. It looks futuristic but isn’t unconventional either. At unveil, a special mention was for the bonnet which is a single piece with no opening mechanism. There are solar panels on the roof which also gets a panoramic opening. Speaking of which, the party piece of the Ocean is that at a single touch of a button, all the windows and sunroof could be opened to enjoy the ocean’s breeze, and this feature is called the California mode.

On the inside, the Ocean maintains simplicity just like Tesla. Dominating the dash is a large touchscreen alongside the digital instrument cluster. Fisker has provided two wireless chargers while the heads up display gives out more information like the lyrics of the music played inside the car. There are buttons though below the screen adjusting fan speed, air-con temperature, audio and for operating the home screen. Down the line, we could also expect autonomous credentials with the Ocean.

When it goes on sale next year, Henrik Fisker claims it to be an affordable electric SUV. However, deliveries will commence in 2022. Prices are expected to start at around 37,000 USD while a 379-per-month USD subscription plan will also be available.