Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Fisker Ocean is the newest electric SUV with 480km range

Fisker Ocean is the newest electric SUV with 480km range

January 06, 2020, 10:44 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
2068 Views
Be the first to comment
Fisker Ocean is the newest electric SUV with 480km range

- Will go on sale in 2021, deliveries to begin in 2022

- Powered by an 80kWh battery pack, 0-100kmph in 2.9 seconds

Exterior

It took a long time from the first teaser to the official unveiling, but Henrik Fisker has done it once again. The Danish automotive designer and automotive entrepreneur took covers off the new Ocean electric SUV at a special event ahead of 2020 CES in Las Vegas. The newest electric SUV on the block will go on sale in 2021 and will also be sold through Fisker Automotive’s subscription-based service.

Exterior

Although details are scarce at the moment, the carmaker says that the Fisker Ocean is powered by an 80kWh battery pack which is good enough for a range of 480+ kilometres. No power output or charging details are provided yet but it has a 0-100kmph claim of just 2.9 seconds. And there will be a provision for the driver to choose between 2WD and AWD as well.

Exterior

Appearance-wise, the Ocean is unlike anything we have seen from Fisker design before. It looks futuristic but isn’t unconventional either. At unveil, a special mention was for the bonnet which is a single piece with no opening mechanism. There are solar panels on the roof which also gets a panoramic opening. Speaking of which, the party piece of the Ocean is that at a single touch of a button, all the windows and sunroof could be opened to enjoy the ocean’s breeze, and this feature is called the California mode.

Exterior

On the inside, the Ocean maintains simplicity just like Tesla. Dominating the dash is a large touchscreen alongside the digital instrument cluster. Fisker has provided two wireless chargers while the heads up display gives out more information like the lyrics of the music played inside the car. There are buttons though below the screen adjusting fan speed, air-con temperature, audio and for operating the home screen. Down the line, we could also expect autonomous credentials with the Ocean.

Exterior

When it goes on sale next year, Henrik Fisker claims it to be an affordable electric SUV. However, deliveries will commence in 2022. Prices are expected to start at around 37,000 USD while a 379-per-month USD subscription plan will also be available.

Exterior
  • Fisker
  • electric SUV
  • Fisker Ocean
  • Fisker Automotive
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

441 Likes
332258 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

21st Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

21st Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Mercedes-Benz GLE NewMercedes-Benz GLE New

Jan 2020

65L - ₹ 80L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in