BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; prices start at Rs 15.36 lakhs

January 06, 2020, 11:21 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta bookings open; prices start at Rs 15.36 lakhs

- The BS6 Innova Crysta is available in petrol and diesel, in both MT and AT transmissions

- Supply of the BS6 compliant Innova Crysta will begin February 2020 onwards

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has begun accepting bookings for the BS6 compliant version of the Innova Crysta. The petrol and diesel variants of the BS6 Innova Crysta will be available in both manual as well as automatic transmission options. 

Prices for the standard variants of the BS6 Innova Crysta start at Rs 15.36 lakhs while prices for the BS6 compliant Innova Crysta Touring Sport versions begin at Rs 24.05 lakhs (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). All variants of the BS6 Innova Crysta will come equipped with Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Assist Control (HAC) and Emergency Brake Signal (EBS) as standard. Bookings for the model and the celebratory prices are valid for a limited period. Deliveries of the BS6 compliant Innova Crysta will begin in February 2020.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, said, “The Government, auto industry and oil industry have together worked tirelessly with full commitment to usher in the cleaner BS6 emission norms in a record time. Under these norms, the regulatory vehicle emission limits for particulate matter 2.5 (PM 2.5) will be same irrespective of the size of the car as well as for cars that run on CNG, petrol or diesel. At Toyota, we are committed to bring advanced and environment-friendly technologies to the Indian market and align our concerted efforts with the Government’s policies to create a greener and cleaner tomorrow. Since its launch, Innova Crysta has carved a niche for itself and maintained a leading position in the MPV segment. Often referred to as a segment creator for MPVs in India, it continues to be the most preferred MPV in the country with a segment share of 40%. It is indeed a proud moment for us to present BS6 Innova Crysta, as we open bookings for it today at a celebratory price for a limited time period and customer orders for limited number.”

Following are the variant wise prices of the BS6 Toyota Innova Crysta:

Petrol

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 15.36 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 15.41 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 16.58 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 16.63 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 18.70 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.7 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 21.34 lakhs

Diesel

Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 16.79 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 G+ MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 16.84 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 17.17 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 17.22 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.17 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 GX AT 8 seater, Automatic: Rs 18.22 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 20.59 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 8 seater, Manual: Rs 20.64 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX MT (B) 7 seater, Manual: Rs 22.13 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX MT (IV) 7 seater, Manual: Rs. 22.13 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX AT (HB) 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 23.02 lakhs

Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX AT (IV) 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 23.02 lakhs

Touring Sport

Petrol

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.7 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 19.23 lakhs

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.7 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 22.02 lakhs

Diesel

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.4 VX MT 7 seater, Manual: Rs 21.97 lakhs

Innova Crysta Touring Sport 2.4 ZX AT 7 seater, Automatic: Rs 24.06 lakhs

