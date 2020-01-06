Dakar 2020: Vaidotas Zala leads as Nasser finishes fourth after Stage 1

Dakar 2020 has shifted its venue. Held for the first time in Saudi Arabia, the world’s toughest motorsport event entered into its 42nd edition yesterday. After a flag off from the capital city of Jeddah on Sunday, more than 78 competitors made their way across 433 kilometres of liaison and 319 kilometres of the special stage to Al Wajh. After a change of rules and completely unexpected terrain, Vaidotas Zala and Saulius Jurgelenas of Agro Rodeo unpredictably won the Stage 1.

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah competing on his home soil led the 319 kilometres timed special but his Toyota suffered three punctures in a span of just 20 kilometres on the rocky terrain at the end of the stage. The Qatari finished fourth behind JCW X-Raid Mini teammates Stephen Peterhansel and Carlos Sainz Sr. Even the Minis suffered a late setback losing several minutes due to puncture and uncharted terrains at the later part of the stage, whereas Zala managed to keep his lead heading into the final stretch as he finished with a time of 3h:19m:04s. It must be a dream for the 32 years old Lithuanian winning the maiden stage in Saudi Arabia in his Mini. And Bernard Ten Brinke joined Nasser with his Toyota in top five.

Meanwhile, former Formula 1 and Le Man champion Fernando Alonso impressed on his Dakar debut; finishing on the 11th position while driving for the Toyota Gazoo Racing. With help from his co-driver Marc Coma in navigation and also repairing punctures, the Dakar must be a different ball game for Alonso compared to a circuit pit stop. The Spaniard was just 15 minutes and 27 seconds off the pace set by the leader.

On the other hand, three-time Le Man winner Romain Dumas had to end his Dakar 2020 campaign after his RD Limited Peugeot 2008 DKR went up in flames after just 65 kilometres into the race. Another local Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi was briefly leading the rally in his Peugeot, but he dropped down to 13 positions after rolling his car at a later stage.

The competition would now move from Al Wajh to Neom with just 26 kilometres of liaison and 367 kilometres of the special stage.