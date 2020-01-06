Please Tell Us Your City

Tata Gravitas automatic variant spied testing again

January 06, 2020, 03:37 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Tata Gravitas automatic variant spied testing again

- The Tata Gravitas will be launched in February

- The model is expected to be powered by a 170bhp 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine

Tata Motors will launch the Harrier based Gravitas seven-seater SUV in February 2020. The model, codenamed as the H7X will be the flagship SUV from the brand upon launch. Ahead of its debut, the automatic variant of the model, showcased earlier as the Cassini and Buzzard, has been spotted testing.

As seen in the spy image, the Tata Gravitas test-mule features an automatic transmission gear lever with modes including Park, Reverse, Neutral and Drive. Also seen is the Manual mode with the + and – signs denoting up-shift and down-shift respectively.

Tata Gravitas Interior

The upcoming Tata Gravitas is expected to be propelled by a BS6 compliant version of the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel engine that may produce 170bhp and 350Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a six-speed manual transmission as standard while the Hyundai sourced six-speed automatic gearbox could arrive later. Once launched, the Tata Gravitas will rival against the likes of the MG Hector and the Mahindra XUV500.

Image Source

