India-spec Tata Tiago facelift spied undisguised

January 06, 2020, 03:38 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
India-spec Tata Tiago facelift spied undisguised

- Spied with fresh cosmetic and feature updates

- Will get a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine

The upcoming Tata Tiago facelift has been spied uncamouflaged in India. The updated model comes with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. Based on what can be seen, the Tiago facelift features a revised fascia with a new grille and a chrome strip. The hatchback gets a redesigned front bumper with new air dams and circular fog lamps. Additionally, the hatchback has been spotted with dual-tone alloy wheels, a black roof and black ORVMs with turn indicators.

Mechanically, the Tata Tiago facelift will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine. The engine can be had in both five-speed manual and five-speed AMT options. As for the interior, the new model is expected to get new interior upholstery along with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. In terms of safety, the vehicle will be equipped with dual airbags, ABS, EBD, rear parking sensors, a seat-belt reminder and a high-speed alert system as standard.

More details about the Tata Tiago facelift will be known in the days to come. Post launch, the vehicle will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and the Hyundai Santro

Photo Source: AC

