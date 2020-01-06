Kia Carnival luxury MPV India launch on 5 February at 2020 Auto Expo

- Will be powered by a 2.2L diesel motor

- To be offered with a six-speed automatic only

Kia Motors India has confirmed that the Carnival luxury MPV will be launched in India on 5 February at the 2020 Auto Expo. This corroborates with our exclusive report where we had revealed the launch details of the Kia Carnival.

Kia has revealed that the Carnival will come loaded with luxury features that will take its extravagance to a higher level. These will include VIP seats with rear-seat entertainment system, dual panel electric sunroof, one touch power sliding doors and a powered tail gate. It will also come with a built-in smart air purifier and Kia’s UVO Connect smart connectivity suite.

Under the hood, the Kia Carnival will employ a 2.2-litre BS6 diesel engine that will produce 202bhp and 441Nm. Considering its premium positioning, the Carnival will be offered with a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

The Kia Carnival is expected to be priced around Rs 25 lakhs (ex-showroom), and will be a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Crysta. The Carnival will be a halo product for the Korean carmaker in India and will serve as a brand builder.