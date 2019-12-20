Kia Carnival India microsite goes live; key features revealed

- Kia Carnival to be launched in India at the 2020 Auto Expo

- The model will be powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine

Ahead of its launch that will take place at the 2020 Auto Expo, the Kia Carnival India microsite has gone live. The model, which is known as the Grand Carnival in international markets, has been christened as the Kia Carnival for India, according to the brand’s official website.

As seen on the official website, the Kia Carnival will come equipped with features such as a dual panel electric sunroof, VIP seats with rear seat entertainment system, one touch power sliding door and a powered tail gate.

Exterior highlights of the upcoming Kia Carnival include projector headlamps with LED DRLs, ice-cube fog lamps, chrome door handles, alloy wheels and an integrated spoiler. Inside, the model will come equipped with a dual tone cabin, captain seats for the second row, dual zone climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, arm rest with integrated cup holders, steering mounted controls, push-button start, three-spoke leather wrapped steering wheel, analogue speedometer and tachometer separated by a digital MID.

Powering the new Kia Carnival will be 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 202bhp and 441 Nm of torque. This engine will be paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. The India-spec Carnival is likely to be offered in a seven-seat configuration. The premium MPV is expected to arrive with a price tag of approximately Rs 25 lakhs (ex-showroom).