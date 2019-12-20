Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Renault India to hike car prices in January 2020

Renault India to hike car prices in January 2020

December 20, 2019, 05:00 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
1089 Views
Be the first to comment
Renault India to hike car prices in January 2020

- Price increase will vary for different models

- Renault attributes the price hike to rise in input and material cost

Renault India has announced its plans to hike car prices in January 2020. The company has not revealed the exact per cent hike in prices except for indicating that a substantial price increase will be done across its range of vehicles. Renault attributes the hike in prices to rise in input and material cost. The company has also indicated that the extent of price increase will vary for different models. 

In the same period in 2018, Renault India had announced a price hike of up to 1.5 per cent across its range of cars, effective from January 2019. This time around, with a BS6 update Renault cars are likely to witness a substantial hike in prices. More details on the exact price hike will be known in the days to come. 

Renault India cars are manufactured in its manufacturing facility located in Oragadam, Chennai, with a capacity of 480,000 units per annum. The company has over 350 sales and 264 service facilities in the country.

  • Renault
  • Triber
  • Renault Triber
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Renault Triber Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.91 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 5.48 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.95 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 5.68 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 6.09 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 5.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 5.59 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Renault KWID SCE & Easy-R

Renault KWID SCE & Easy-R

Auto Expo 2016 Updates: Renault has unveiled tw ...

712 Likes
306184 Views

Renault Duster

Renault Duster

Auto Expo 2016 updates: The all new 2016 Renaul ...

695 Likes
414667 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in