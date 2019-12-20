Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS EV pre-bookings open tomorrow

MG ZS EV pre-bookings open tomorrow

December 20, 2019, 02:47 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
11474 Views
Be the first to comment
MG ZS EV pre-bookings open tomorrow

- Pre-bookings commence tomorrow for a token amount of Rs 50,000

- Powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack that generates 148bhp and 353Nm of torque

- Battery pack comes with IP67 protection

MG Motor will start accepting bookings for the ZS EV in India tomorrow. Interested customers can pre-book the electric SUV for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The MG ZS EV will be introduced in India as a completely knocked down unit (CKD) and it will be assembled locally at the Halol plant in Gujarat. 

The ZS EV from MG Motor is powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack that generates 148bhp and 353Nm of torque. The battery pack gives an impressive driving range of about 340kms on a single charge and comes with IP67 protection which makes it water resistant and offers protection from the dust. The battery pack can be charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger. With a standard 7.4kW charger, it takes about seven hours for the car to be fully charged. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5 seconds. 

In terms of features, the ZS EV gets a PM 2.5 air filter that improves the cabin quality, eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB charging at front and rear along with a rear-view camera. Additionally, the electric SUV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and Smart EV 2.0 connected car technology.

  • MG
  • ZS EV
  • MG ZS EV
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

MG Hector Explained In 2 Minutes

It is a big day for MG India as its Hector SUV ...

369 Likes
44884 Views

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

With a price tag ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 la ...

369 Likes
44883 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in