MG ZS EV pre-bookings open tomorrow

MG Motor will start accepting bookings for the ZS EV in India tomorrow. Interested customers can pre-book the electric SUV for a token amount of Rs 50,000. The MG ZS EV will be introduced in India as a completely knocked down unit (CKD) and it will be assembled locally at the Halol plant in Gujarat.

The ZS EV from MG Motor is powered by a 44.5kWh battery pack that generates 148bhp and 353Nm of torque. The battery pack gives an impressive driving range of about 340kms on a single charge and comes with IP67 protection which makes it water resistant and offers protection from the dust. The battery pack can be charged to 80 per cent in 40 minutes with a 50 kW DC fast charger. With a standard 7.4kW charger, it takes about seven hours for the car to be fully charged. The electric SUV is capable of sprinting from 0-100kmph in just about 8.5 seconds.

In terms of features, the ZS EV gets a PM 2.5 air filter that improves the cabin quality, eight-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB charging at front and rear along with a rear-view camera. Additionally, the electric SUV gets a flat-bottom steering wheel and Smart EV 2.0 connected car technology.