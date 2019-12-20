Please Tell Us Your City

Production-ready next-gen Mahindra Thar spied; interiors leaked

December 20, 2019, 02:38 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
- Next-gen Thar gets a six-speed manual transmission

- The model could be unveiled at the 2020 Auto Expo

New spy images shared on the web reveal the production ready version of the next generation Mahindra Thar. The spy images also reveal the interior of the model, which is likely to take place at the 2020 Auto Expo in February.

Exterior highlights of the new-gen Mahindra Thar include a hard-top roof, five spoke alloy wheels, new grille, new front and rear bumper, flared wheel arches, front fender mounted turn indicators, fog lamps and a rear door mounted spare tyre.

Inside, the next-gen Mahindra Thar will come equipped with beige leather seats, cruise control, steering mounted controls, lumbar adjustment and a three-spoke steering wheel. Also on offer will be a new dashboard and centre console, featuring new circular AC vents with chrome surrounds sitting above the AC controls and a set of cup holders and front power window controls between the seats. The spy image also reveals a six-speed manual transmission and the transfer case which has now been moved to the left side of the gear lever.

Powertrain options on the upcoming generation of the Mahindra Thar will include a BS6 compliant 2.0-litre diesel motor, replacing the 2.5-litre unit powering the current-gen model. This engine will be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, while an automatic transmission could also be offered.

