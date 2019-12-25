Kia QYI compact SUV spotted yet again

- Spied testing in South Korea

- Pre-production concept to be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

- Will be launched in India in August 2020

A test mule of the Kia QYI compact SUV was spied yet again in South Korea. The pre-production test prototype was seen with heavy camouflage and was shod with steel rims. The QYI compact SUV is set to be launched in India in August 2020, and Kia may showcase a concept of the SUV at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020.

The Kia QYI compact SUV will share its platform and mechanicals with the Hyundai Venue. So, expect it to feature an identical wheelbase, same suspension mountings and wiring harness. This apart, the QYI will feature a completely different top hat and unique interiors. What will also make its way into the QYI will are Kia's UVO Connect smart connectivity features, which are also available in the Seltos.

Under the hood, the Kia QYI will be available with two petrol engines and a diesel motor. It will get an 82bhp 1.2-litre NA unit and a 118bhp 1.0-litre direct-injection turbocharged motor. The former will be offered with a five-speed manual transmission while the latter will get a six-speed manual and a seven-speed DCT. The diesel version is expected to get a Seltos sourced 1.5-litre engine that is likely to churn out 90bhp and 220Nm. It will be paired to a six-speed manual box.

Kia Motors India is expected to price the QYI aggressively and may undercut the Hyundai Venue. Besides its South Korean cousin, the Kia QYI will also rival the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and the Mahindra XUV300.

