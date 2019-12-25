Please Tell Us Your City

Renault sub-4 metre SUV launch details revealed; Lodgy discontinued

December 25, 2019, 08:14 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Renault sub-4 metre SUV launch details revealed; Lodgy discontinued

- Renault sub-four metre SUV launch in second half of 2020

- BS6 Triber to be launched by end of January

Renault India CEO Venkatram Mamillapalle has revealed the future plans of the company during an event for announcing exports of the Triber to South Africa. Renault will discontinue the diesel line-up ahead of the BS6 emission norms.

The Renault Lodgy is the first model from the brand that has been discontinued. However, at the time of writing this story, the Lodgy was still listed on the company’s website. The model was available exclusively with a 1.5-litre diesel engine available in two states of tune, including the 84bhp trim and the 108bhp trim. This engine was paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

New products in the Renault range will include an AMT variant of the Triber and an all new sub-four metre compact SUV, codenamed HBC. The former will arrive after the BS6 variant is launched by the end of January 2020 while the latter will be launched in the country in the second half of 2020.

  • Renault
  • Renault Lodgy
  • Lodgy
