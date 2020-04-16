Please Tell Us Your City

Renault to stop selling passenger cars in China

April 16, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Santosh Nair
Renault to stop selling passenger cars in China

- Renault's LCV business in China will continue to operate as usual

- Renault returned to the Chinese market in 2016 after exiting it earlier

Renault has announced that it will stop selling passenger cars in China. The car maker will however continue to sell light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles in the Chinese market.

The decision comes after the company revealed in January 2020 that its volumes fell 17 percent in 2019. As this means splitting up with its Chinese joint venture called ‘Dongfeng Renault Automotive Company’, Renault will eventually transfer its shares to Dongfeng Motor. 

The Dongfeng-Renault facility in Wuhan is known to produce powertrains and SUVs such as the Renault Captur, Kadjar and Koleos. Having said this, Renault will continue to provide aftersales service for its existing customers, and also collaborate with Dongfeng for engine and component supply for the Nissan brand.

