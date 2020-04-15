Skoda Octavia RS 245 spotted at stockyard; more colours revealed

Skoda launched the Octavia RS 245 in India at the Auto Expo 2020. While bookings commenced on 1 March, the car started reaching dealerships only last week. Now, a whole batch of the Octavia RS has been spotted at the company's stockyard revealing all its colour options, especially the Rally Green shade. Besides the green colour, the Octavia RS 245 is also available in four different paint schemes - Race Blue, Corrida Red, Candy White and Black Magic.

This is the most powerful version of the previous generation Octavia RS to be sold in India. The Octavia RS 245 features a gloss-black RS grille, LED headlamps and taillights, sporty 18-inch alloys and a bootlid spoiler. Inside, it gets black Alcantara upholstery, an eight-inch infotainment system and a virtual cockpit instrument cluster.

Powering the Skoda Octavia RS 245 is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that develops 242bhp and 370Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a seven-speed DSG. It is priced in India at Rs 36 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Image Source