Hyundai hands over COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits to ICMR

Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF) had immediately ordered advanced diagnostic COVID-19 testing kits from South Korea at the end of last month. Now with the receipt of the shipment, it has handed over this consignment to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

HMIF is the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India Ltd. that has ordered these globally proven advanced kits worth Rs 4 crore. These have high levels of accuracy and will cater to the testing requirements of over 25,000 people. ICMR will distribute these kits in consultation with the Central and State governments to the hospitals in major affected areas.

Even USA, Europe and other countries are importing these diagnostic kits due to the Coronavirus pandemic. It has brought in a global crisis and everyone is trying their best possible way to curb the spread of the disease. Like many carmakers, Hyundai has also been proactive in such CSR efforts while catering to its customers as well. Hyundai’s 24X7 roadside assistance is available in case any demanding situation arises. What's more, some Hyundai car owners were unable to avail their car's warranty or extended warranty or any pending free services as the dealerships are shut. These customers are also being offered an extended support of two months.