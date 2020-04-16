BS6 Honda Jazz fascia teased

- Likely to get a tweaked grille inspired by the US-spec Honda Fit

- To be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

- Likely to get new feature updates

Earlier this month. Honda India teased the BS6 Jazz on the website. This time around, Honda has teased the fascia of the upcoming BS6 compliant Jazz. Based on what can be seen, the updated model might get a revised grille inspired by the US-spec Honda Fit. It is further expected to feature LED headlights and the bumper appears to be more or less similar to the current model. However, it is believed that the new Honda Jazz will not get major design updates.

Mechanically, the upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The BS4 variant was powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generated 90bhp and 110Nm of torque. The diesel version was powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produced 99bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. Depending on the variant, the BS6 Honda Jazz is expected to be offered in both manual and automatic options.

Bookings for the BS6 Honda Jazz is likely to commence soon. The company has not revealed more details about the updated Jazz yet. As for the interior, the updated version is expected to get new seat fabric, updated infotainment system and more. Additional details will be known in the days to come.