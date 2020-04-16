Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BS6 Honda Jazz fascia teased

BS6 Honda Jazz fascia teased

April 16, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
44 Views
Be the first to comment
BS6 Honda Jazz fascia teased

- Likely to get a tweaked grille inspired by the US-spec Honda Fit

- To be available in both petrol and diesel engine options

- Likely to get new feature updates

Earlier this month. Honda India teased the BS6 Jazz on the website. This time around, Honda has teased the fascia of the upcoming BS6 compliant Jazz. Based on what can be seen, the updated model might get a revised grille inspired by the US-spec Honda Fit. It is further expected to feature LED headlights and the bumper appears to be more or less similar to the current model. However, it is believed that the new Honda Jazz will not get major design updates. 

Mechanically, the upcoming BS6 Honda Jazz is expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. The BS4 variant was powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine which generated 90bhp and 110Nm of torque. The diesel version was powered by a 1.5-litre engine that produced 99bhp and 200Nm of peak torque. Depending on the variant, the BS6 Honda Jazz is expected to be offered in both manual and automatic options. 

Bookings for the BS6 Honda Jazz is likely to commence soon. The company has not revealed more details about the updated Jazz yet. As for the interior, the updated version is expected to get new seat fabric, updated infotainment system and more. Additional details will be known in the days to come. 

  • Honda
  • Jazz
  • Honda Jazz
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks
Get FREE Loan Offer
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

Honda City 2014 : First Impression

A quick first impression of the New 2014 Honda ...

974 Likes
395166 Views

Honda Jazz Practical Or Not?

Honda Jazz Practical Or Not?

Honda's premium hatchback, the Jazz has quite a ...

1980 Likes
272320 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Honda New CityHonda New City

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)
Ad

Advertisement

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in