Hyundai saves 33 lakh litres of water through dry wash initiative

Hyundai Motor India Limited concluded the 10-day long ‘Free Car Care Clinic’ initiative on 15 December. The company reportedly saved 33.2 lakh litres of water as 27,677 cars were dry washed during the 29th Free Car Care Clinic. The camp was organized at 800 service points, with special discount on mechanical labour, parts and car beautification along with free 50 point check-up and a complimentary car wash.

Speaking on the occasion, S Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a brand which gives back to the society and works towards sustainable development. Free Car Care Clinic is not just a step towards achieving customer delight through seamless services but also a means to take social initiatives. We persist to engage in environment friendly activities that benefit the society during all our events and campaigns.”