Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai saves 33 lakh litres of water through dry wash initiative

Hyundai saves 33 lakh litres of water through dry wash initiative

December 25, 2019, 09:24 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
924 Views
Be the first to comment
Hyundai saves 33 lakh litres of water through dry wash initiative

- 27,677 cars were dry washed during the 29th Free Car Care Clinic

- The camp was organised at 800 service points

Hyundai Motor India Limited concluded the 10-day long ‘Free Car Care Clinic’ initiative on 15 December. The company reportedly saved 33.2 lakh litres of water as 27,677 cars were dry washed during the 29th Free Car Care Clinic. The camp was organized at 800 service points, with special discount on mechanical labour, parts and car beautification along with free 50 point check-up and a complimentary car wash. 

Speaking on the occasion, S Punnaivanam, National Service Head, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “Hyundai is a brand which gives back to the society and works towards sustainable development. Free Car Care Clinic is not just a step towards achieving customer delight through seamless services but also a means to take social initiatives. We persist to engage in environment friendly activities that benefit the society during all our events and campaigns.”

  • Hyundai
  • Santro
  • Hyundai Santro
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Hyundai Santro Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 5.1 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 5.27 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 4.83 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 5.16 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 5.17 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 4.97 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 5.06 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 4.85 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 4.82 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Elantra Review

Hyundai Elantra Review

The Hyundai Elantra in its new avatar arrived i ...

5109 Likes
428350 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

1189 Likes
214004 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Jan 2020

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Jan 2020

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in